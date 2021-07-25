Services for Candice "Candi" Jean McKee, 45, are at 1 p.m. Wednesday  at the Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Visitation is from 11 a.m. until time of service Wednesday. McKee died Saturday.

To plant a tree in memory of Candice McKee as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

