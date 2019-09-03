In loving memory of Candice Sharee Birkhead, age 27, who passed away on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, after a two-year hard-fought battle with heart issues at University of Kentucky Hospital. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, from noon until 2 p.m. at Leestown Gospel Church with Rev. Tim Jumpp officiating.
She is survived by her parents, Carol Huguette Birkhead and Timothy Lee Butts; step-father, Randy Hazlett; children, Tevan Jockers, Alena Birkhead and Nathan Snowden; and siblings, Whitney Bowman, Jerrimia Hazlett and Sky Birkhead.
Flowers are welcome and donations may be made to Leestown Gospel Church.
Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.