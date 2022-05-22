Carey Annette Bell Durrett, 71, of Frankfort passed away peacefully Thursday, May 19, in Lexington in the presence of her loving family.
Born in Lexington on July 27, 1950, to parents the late Rev. Earl S. and Linda O. Bell, she was a 1968 graduate of Harlan High School, received a bachelor’s degree at Georgetown College, and earned a masters degree in social work from the University of Kentucky in 1976.
She spent her career serving children, eventually retiring as branch manager of the state foster care program in the Cabinet for Families and Children. A highlight of her career as a foster care specialist was when she co-wrote Kentucky’s grant request to establish an independent living program for youth who were aging out of foster care.
Carey also co-wrote a training program for foster parents caring for medically fragile children as well as represented Kentucky on the National Association of Social Workers Foster Care Board of Advisors, through which she assisted in writing the NASW standard for foster care.
She was a member of the Forks of Elkhorn Baptist Church in Midway where she served as a church pianist. She was church pianist at Memorial Baptist Church in Frankfort for 30 years and an accompanist for choirs at Western Hills High School and Bondurant Middle School. Her hobbies were playing piano and she was an avid reader.
Carey is survived by her husband of 43 years, William Durrett III of Frankfort; step-daughter Angie Durrett Parker (John) of Frankfort; and son Matthew Durrett (Mandy) of Frankfort. She is also survived by her brother, Mark Bell (Eva) of Harlan; sister Allison Bell of Frankfort; and grandchildren Kaitlyn Parker and Caroline Durrett, both of Frankfort.
The family will receive visitors at the Forks of Elkhorn Baptist Church beginning at 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 24, 2022 until the time of service at 1 p.m. with the Rev. Todd Lester officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers will be Casey Clark, Kyle Wiley, Lance Gorman, Jeremy Bell, John Bell, Gurpreet Singh, and John Parker. Honorary Pallbearers will be the Deacons of Forks of Elkhorn Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the Forks of Elkhorn Baptist Church building fund or music program, Bluegrass Care Navigators, and/or the Capital Ovarian Cancer Organization (COCO).
