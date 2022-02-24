Masonic services for Carl “Pappy” Matthew Cummins, 80, husband of Linda Lacy Cummins, will be conducted by Hiram Lodge #4 F&AM 1 p.m. Tuesday. The doors will open at 12:45 p.m. Funeral services will be after the Masonic service. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until the time of service Tuesday at the funeral home. Cummins died Thursday.

To plant a tree in memory of Carl Cummins as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription