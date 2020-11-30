Services for Carl Joseph Edwards, 86, are pending at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Edwards died Thursday.
Recommended for you
Load comments
Thank you for reading!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
Today's e-Edition
Latest Local News
- Beshear says vaccine to arrive in Kentucky by mid-December
- The Latest: UCLA postpones men’s basketball home opener
- Saints' depth, adaptability on display during win streak
- Nowell carries UALR over Duquesne 76-66
- Bills have had their share of hair-raising 2nd-half moments
- Gruden compares lopsided Raiders loss to oral surgery
- Seahawks, Eagles both missing their starting right tackles
- Ravens-Steelers rescheduled again by COVID-19 to Wednesday
Most Popular
Articles
- Note found in gym renovation uncovers a piece of Frankfort High history
- PHOTO: Intersection of Versailles Road, Country Lane temporarily closed Tuesday evening
- Records show Parker complainant had new job lined up
- Kentucky and Derby: Frankfort native and his dog featured on Amazon Prime reality show
- Patient treated for smoke inhalation after house fire
- Singing Bridge will remain closed
- 17th Franklin County resident dies from COVID-19
- Franklin County's Farrier names his top five schools
- 'A regular shopping day’: Shoppers navigate pandemic Black Friday at Frankfort’s big box stores
- John Scott
Images
Videos
Commented
- Letter: WWII was a sacrifice; wearing a mask is an inconvenience (17)
- About 200 gather at Capitol to protest presidential election (16)
- Jim Waters: Denying charter schools 'a form of institutional racism' (12)
- Jim Waters: Dysfunctional school finance reports hinder accountability (11)
- Guest columnist: Who killed the liberals? (9)
- Letter: Frankfort is being invaded (9)
- What goes up must come down: Franklin County man indicted on charges of smuggling Viagra, Cialis (7)
- From Blue to Red: How two of Franklin County’s three legislative seats flipped Republican (7)
- Letter: 2020 election process was shameful (7)
- Letter: Happy about end stage of Trump's presidency (6)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.