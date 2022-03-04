Jesse Carl Glass, 98, passed away on March 3, 2022. Services will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Monday, March 7, 2022, at 1 p.m. with Bro. Roy Temple Jr. officiating. The family will receive friends at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. service time on Monday.

Carl Glass Obit.jpeg

Carl Glass

Lovingly known as Carl, he was born in Mount Eden, Kentucky, on September 16, 1923, to the late Selbert and Nannie Holmes Glass. Mr. Glass was a lifelong farmer and a recipient of the Pioneer Award.

He is survived by his wife, Juanita Best Glass; sons, David Glass of Lawrenceburg and Wesley Glass (Martha) of Frankfort; daughter, Alisa Edwards of Frankfort; three grandchildren, Chris Glass (Christy), Brian Glass (Kristy), and Ashley Nguyen (Huu); and four great grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his granddaughter, Erin Glass; four brothers; and one sister.

Serving as pallbearers will be Chris Glass, Brian Glass, Conner Glass, Larue Ruble, Mark Ruble and Shawn Black. Serving as an honorary pallbearer will be Wayne Glass.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Cystic Fibrosis Foundation in memory of Erin Glass.

Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription