Carl Holbrook, age 86, of Frankfort, Kentucky, passed peacefully Thursday, December 15, 2022, in Winchester, Kentucky. A memorial service will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home at 1 p.m. on Saturday, January 14, 2023. Visitation will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. service time on Saturday. 

Carl Holbrook pic.jpg

Carl Holbrook

Carl was born on October 26, 1936, in Halo, Kentucky, (Floyd County) to the late Wade and Draxie Holbrook. He graduated from Wheelwright High School in 1957, and Nashville Auto Diesel College in 1958, followed by serving six years in the Army. Carl worked for the Chrysler Corporation for many years. He then worked for Kentucky Department of Transportation as Director of Fleet Management and retired in 1993. His hobbies included a love of cars, boating, and socializing. 

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription