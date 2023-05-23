Celebration of life for Carl Leland Mitchell, 73, will be 10 a.m. Saturday, May 27, at Forks of Elkhorn Baptist Church. Mitchell died Saturday, May 20.

To plant a tree in memory of Carl Mitchell as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription