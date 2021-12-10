VERSAILLES — A gathering of family and friends for Carl Lenvil “Len” Ellis Jr., 56, husband of Lori Ellis, will be 1-4 p.m. Saturday at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Old Friends Farm. Online condolences may be expressed at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com. Ellis died Wednesday.

