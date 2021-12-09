Carl "Skip" Ray Stephenson, 86, of Elizabethtown, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at Frankfort Regional Medical Center.

He was born on Feb. 28, 1935, in St. Francisville, Illinois, and retired in 1981 from the U.S. Army in Fort Knox. He loved spending time with his wife Lee, family and friends, he loved sitting on his porch swing and visiting with his neighbors.

He was an avid Chicago Cubs and Louisville Cardinals fan. Skip loved to travel — his favorite trip was to South Africa to see the big animals.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Leona E. Stephenson; his parents, Corvin and Blanche Stephenson; and seven siblings.

He is survived by one son, Mike (Gayla) Stangle, of Frankfort; one daughter, Carla Raye Stephenson, of Nashville; three grandchildren, Max (Rachel) Schultz, Matt (Mendy) Schultz, and Eric (Sherri) Stangle; and seven great-grandchildren, Kayla, Courtney, Andrew, Alan, Nicholas, Riley, and Collin.

The funeral will be Saturday at 1 p.m. at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with Frank Platt and David Vanatter officiating. Burial will follow in North Hardin Memorial Gardens in Radcliff.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

A celebration of life will follow the graveside at the American Legion Post #113 in Elizabethtown.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hardin County Animal Shelter, 220 Peterson Drive, Elizabethtown, KY 42701.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.brownfuneral.com.

