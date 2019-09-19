Services for Carl Smoak, 80, will be at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.harrodbrothers.com. He died Wednesday.

