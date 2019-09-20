Carl Smoak

Carl Franklin Smoak, age 80, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019. Services will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at 1:30 p.m. with Rev. Jeff Eaton officiating. Burial will follow at Frankfort Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 11 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. service time on Tuesday.
Mr. Smoak was born in Frankfort on June 23, 1939, to the late Russell Benjamin and Grace Evelyn Harrod Smoak. He retired as Deputy Commissioner from the Kentucky state government Department of Housing after many years of service.
As a passionate hobby, he enjoyed playing golf and attending services at Hope Community Church. Above all, he loved spending time with his beloved granddaughter and family.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Sue Ann Hulette Smoak; children, Melissa S. McCurdy (Chuck) and Russell L. Smoak; granddaughter, Callie Ann-Marie McCurdy; and sister, Brendan Smoak.
Serving as pallbearers will be family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Hope Community Church.
Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.