Carl VanAtter, 80, passed away on Tuesday, September 6, 2022. Carl was the father of Beth Ballmer, Debbie VanAtter, and Dave VanAtter.

A funeral service will be held at Rogers Funeral Home at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10th, with visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday.

To plant a tree in memory of Carl VanAtter as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

