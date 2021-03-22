Carla Denise McNay

Carla Denise Nickerson McNay, age 62, passed away at home Saturday, March 20, 2021. Services will be held 10 a.m. at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Thursday, March 25, 2021. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, March 24, 2021.

Denise was born in Baltimore, Maryland, on March 1, 1959, to the late Robert James Nickerson Sr., and Charlotte Margaret Ross Nickerson. She retired from K.D.M.K. in Mount Sterling. Denise moved to Frankfort in 1985, in search of a home.

She found home in Frankfort where she served under Governor Martha Lane Collins while working in the culinary department in the Capitol Annex. There, she worked on many Derby Day breakfasts.

In her spare time, she loved gardening, cooking, baking, and riding motorcycles. She had many longtime friends that she cherished dearly and community heroes, Jack and Liz Newton and Benny Dean, whom she loved.

She will be remembered as a loving mother, Nana, sister, and friend.

She is survived by her daughter, Tonya Hill; siblings, Sandra Blair, Robert Nickerson (Donna) and Pauline Kidd (David); grandchildren, Elizabeth Nichols (Mariah), Trinity Hill, Madison Hill, and Madelynn Hill; and great-granddaughter, Amelia Powers. She was also blessed with many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, William McKinley Harrison; and siblings, Paul Nickerson, Bill Barnes, Margaret Hulson, and Roberta Rayan.

Serving as pallbearers will be family and friends.

Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.

Service information

Mar 24
Visitation
Wednesday, March 24, 2021
5:00PM-8:00PM
Harrod Brothers Funeral Home
312 Washington Street
Frankfort, KY 40601
Mar 25
Service
Thursday, March 25, 2021
10:00AM
Harrod Brothers Funeral Home
312 Washington Street
Frankfort, KY 40601
