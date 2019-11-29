Carlena Baltimore, 56, Shelbyyville and formerly of Frankfort, died Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 at Bradford Square Nursing Home. A native of Shelby County, she was the daughter of Carl Tindall and the late Juanita Peach Tindall. She graduated from Henderson High School. She worked in Kentucky State Government for many years as a supervisor over financial aid. In her leisure time, she enjoyed vacationing at the beach with her friends. She was a Christian by faith and was very active in her church until her illness precluded her participation.
She was preceded in death by her husband, David Baltimore.
Survivors include her father, Carl Tindall (Janet) of Shelbyville, two half-sisters and two half-brothers.
Cremation has been selected in accordance with her wishes.