Carlene Smith, 61, wife of Dan Smith, passed away on Monday, August 23, 2021. A native of Frankfort, she was born on January 30, 1960, to the late Ed and Carrie Lee Walker Smith. She worked in child care and in a factory.  

Carlene Smith

In addition to her husband of 41 years, she is survived by her daughters, Christy (Wayne Jr.) Planz, Melissa (Wesley) Baker, and Donna (Robert Fitzpatrick) Chadwell; her sisters, Charlene (Marvin) Shryock, Carrie Marlene (Tony Ware) Edwards, Marilyn Faye (Darrell) Lewis; her brothers, Edward Paul (Peggy) Smith, William (Darlene) Smith Jr., and David Ward (Judy) Walker; her grandchildren, Killian Jak Planz, Demaya Lynn Miller, Bryden Lee Miller, Darron Austin Chadwell, Anthony Thomas Pullra, Gage Alexander Pullra, Daniel Scott Pullra, and Noah Xavier Pullra; her mother-in-law, Edith Smith, Frankfort; as well as several nieces and nephews.  

Funeral service will be held at 9 a.m. on Friday, August 27, 2021, at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road, with Rev. Josh Rayborn officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Thursday, August 26, 2021, at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road. Online condolences may be expressed at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com.

Service information

Aug 27
Funeral Service
Friday, August 27, 2021
9:00AM-10:00AM
Clark Legacy Center - Versailles Rd
3000 Versailles Rd
Frankfort, KY 40601
Aug 26
Visitation
Thursday, August 26, 2021
5:00PM-8:00PM
Clark Legacy Center - Versailles Rd
3000 Versailles Rd
Frankfort, KY 40601
Aug 27
Burial
Friday, August 27, 2021
10:00AM-11:00AM
Sunset Memorial Gardens
3250 Versailles Rd
Frankfort, KY 40601
