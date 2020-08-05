Carlos “Hoot” Gibson, age 82, passed away at home on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020. A graveside service will be held at Sunset Memorial Gardens on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, at 1 p.m. with Rev. Dan Luttrell officiating. 

Hoot was born in Wayne County, West Virginia, on Jan. 17, 1938, to the late Richard and Martha Alice Barber Gibson. He was a Veteran of the United States Marine Corps. He retired from Farmer’s Bank and Frankfort Police Department after 23 years of service. In his spare time, he enjoyed fishing and farming. 

He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Phyllis Ann Shaw Gibson; children, Teresa Hardcastle, Carlos “Buddy” Gibson Jr. (Sara), and Lisa Coffey (Ed); step-children, Robert Wooldridge (Kathleen) and Regina Duckworth (Bruce); and sister, Glenda Cohorn. He was also blessed with seven grandchildren and one great-grandchild. 

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Owen Gibson and Linda Lewis. 

Serving as pallbearers will be family and friends. 

Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com

