Carlos Ray Cook Sr., age 61, passed away on Tuesday, September 1, 2021. Funeral services will be at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Tuesday, September 7, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Shawn Allen officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Woodford County. The family will receive friends at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Monday, September 6, 2021, with Masonic Rites observed at 7:30 p.m. Monday evening with the lodge opening at 7:15 p.m.

Carlos was born in Mobile, Alabama, on November 20, 1959. He was a self-employed auto-body mechanic. He was active with Grace Emmaus Community and a member of Hiram Lodge No.4 F & AM. Carlos was a hot rod vehicle enthusiast. 

He is survived by his mother, Elizabeth Cook; son, Carlos Cook Jr., (Christina); brother, Jerry Cook; and three grandchildren, Nicole Clark, Johnathan Cook and Cody Cook. 

He was preceded in death by his father, Granville Watman Cook. 

The family encourages visitors to drive their hot rod vehicles to the service in Carlos’ memory.

Serving as pallbearers will be Dee Fair, Steve Darnaby, Chris Maynard, Carl Kratzer, Johnathan Cook, Cody Cook, Bobby Miller, and Andy Wilson. Honorary pallbearers will be Bruce Daniels, Lewis Daniels, Lewis McClain, Don Dever, and Darrell Young.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Grace Emmaus of the Bluegrass at 1679 Donelwal Drive, Lexington, Kentucky 40511 or by PayPal, @graceemmausbg 

Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.

