Services for Carlos Timothy Sams, 61, husband of Karen Ridings Sams, will be 1:30 p.m. Friday at Millville Baptist Church with Rev. Jeff Douglas officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held from noon until the 1:30 p.m. service time Friday at the church. Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road is in charge of arrangements. Sams died Monday.

To plant a tree in memory of Carlos Sams as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription