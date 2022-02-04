Services for Carlton W. “Butterball” Bickers, 71, are pending at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Bickers died Thursday.
Recommended for you
Load comments
Thank you for reading!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
Today's e-Edition
Latest Local News
- Statehouses latest front in college athlete recruiting wars
- COVID falling in 49 of 50 states as deaths near 900,000
- Home incarceration pending sentencing denied for Frankfort man who killed 19-year-old
- Brewers hire Weeks, Álvarez for player development roles
- In opening of Winter Olympics, chances at politicking abound
- Police: Arrest in altercation that badly injured 49ers fan
- AP WAS THERE: Riggins, Washington go 'Hog' wild to top Miami
- Gibbs gets the best of Shula for his 1st Super Bowl title
Most Popular
Articles
- Local man arrested on stalking charge
- You Asked: Is the black fungus that comes from bourbon warehouses hazardous to human, animal health?
- Longtime Frankfort florist closing after almost 37 years
- Convicted felon found with two handguns, suspected meth
- County high schools will reopen Tuesday following bomb threats Monday
- 'Bob' Hicks remembered as runner, father, community fixture
- Local man charged with unlawful imprisonment
- Franklin County inducts first class into Boys Basketball Hall of Fame
- City leaders OK final step for $5.5M FTA CARES grant
- KSU on lockdown following bomb threat
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Findings of Thompson's alleged misconduct revealed (31)
- Chanda Veno: 'No offense' but this column is 'literally' maddening (17)
- Attorney: Employee's termination should prompt review of city's alcohol, substance abuse policy (16)
- KCDC asks lawyer to force mayor to appoint new board members (12)
- City leaders to discuss Thompson's actions at special-called meeting Thursday (10)
- Carroll running for Franklin County Judge-Executive as a Republican (9)
- Meeting yields no answers regarding alleged misconduct by a city commission member (9)
- Letter: Bradshaw is a tremendous asset for Frankfort (9)
- Guest columnist: Don't believe the Democrats' big lie (9)
- Hearing OK'd for Thompson's possible removal from Frankfort City Commission (8)
- Guest columnist: Don't censor Americans or Kentuckians (7)
- Six candidates vying for seats on city commission (6)
- Letter: Gerrymandering is used to steal elections (6)
- Letter: GOP attempting takeover of our democracy, voter rights (6)
- Three-peat: SJ earns best small daily newspaper in annual Ky. Press Assoc. awards (6)
- 'Baby daddy issues:' Mother gets three years for leaving children in vehicle while she patronized pub (6)
- John Arnett: I am wrong once again (5)
- Bowman named Frankfort police chief (5)
- Guest columnist: Shift and shaft tax policy is no way to prosper (5)
- You Asked: Can the female police chief candidate bring litigation against Thompson or the city commission? (5)
- You Asked: Is the black fungus that comes from bourbon warehouses hazardous to human, animal health? (5)
- City commission to meet Tuesday to discuss Frankfort Police chief candidates (5)
- Editorial: City leaders following protocol in handling of misconduct allegations (5)
- Bird is the word: City leaders pass urban chicken ordinance (5)
- Guest columnist: 'Not in my Army' (5)
- Chanda Veno: The lesser known anti-bucket list (4)
- Editorial: Homeless deserve our help not our pity (4)
- Guest columnist: Time to join military or go to jail is over (4)
- Date, time of Thompson's public hearing confirmed (4)
- Guest columnist: What do we need for a 'post-pandemic?' (4)
- Letter: 'What is the crux of greenhouse gas science?' (4)
- County's COVID cases increase by 397 in three days (4)
- Guest columnist: Time to move state forward with bold investments (4)
- Franklin County GOP Chairman Calen Studler files for state senate seat (4)
- Franklin County residents join suit over redistricting maps (3)
- Jim Waters: The best kind of school choice policy? (3)
- Letter: 'Welcome to western Kentucky, Franklin County' (3)
- SJ Digs: Glass is just the tip of the recycling iceberg (3)
- CARTOON: I see the satellite made in Kentucky ... wait, it's the General Assembly (3)
- Fiscal court approves work on three county water districts (3)
- Letter: 'Pray and vote Biblically' (3)
- City leaders agree to financial settlement with former city manager (3)
- Letter: A reflection on 2021 (3)
- Franklin County Attorney's race is wide open (3)
- Letter: 'It's time people start taking more responsibility for themselves' (3)
- Judge issues temporary injunction on RaceTrac right-turn only entrance/exit (3)
- Guest columnist: Truth, justice and the American way (3)
- Letter: Encourage U.S., world history instead of cutting out parts (3)
- Letter: Peaks Mill is inappropriate place for industrial development (3)
- Robinson announces he's leaving Kentucky for the NFL (2)
- Editorial: McConnell owes Black Americans, Kentuckians an apology for comment (2)
- Foley out as Frankfort football coach (2)
- Guest columnist: Love at first sight really does exist (2)
- FCRJ inmate death in August likely caused by peanut butter sandwich (2)
- Looking for writer's group? (2)
- Letter: 'Whitewashing history, omitting truth is a tendency of autocracies, dictatorships' (2)
- Judge-executive race features three-way Democratic primary (2)
- Frankfort man sentenced to 42 years in 2014 murder (2)
- City leaders OK final step for $5.5M FTA CARES grant (2)
- Guest columnist: Tax reform is key to growth (2)
- Letter: Army is not the place for sexual predators (2)
- Letter: 'Commit to ensuring equitable vaccine distribution' (2)
- CARTOON: No offense, but ... (2)
- Beshear proposes state pre-K funding for every 4-year-old (2)
- Editorial: Settlement agreement keeps city taxpayers in the dark (2)
- Letter: Encourage legislators to reject House Bills 14 and 18 (2)
- Local man convicted of manslaughter cited in traffic stop (2)
- Local Food Forward looking to expand community food access (2)
- County won't go halfsies with the city on CARES Coalition consultant (2)
- Walking the path of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.: Annual MLK Community Memorial Celebration streamed live (2)
- Former FCRJ guard sentenced for sexual assault on female inmate (2)
- Letter: Things are looking dark (2)
- Moorman competing in All-American Bowl National Combine (1)
- Frankfort man pleads guilty to receiving stolen property (1)
- Guest columnist: Put Kentucky's kids first (1)
- William 'David' Evans (1)
- Low COVID vaccination rates are associated with high death rates (1)
- County high schools will reopen Tuesday following bomb threats Monday (1)
- Do you agree with Frankfort Independent Schools' decision to fire Frankfort High School football coach Craig Foley? (1)
- KSP releases preliminary findings from FPD-involved shooting in Mayfield (1)
- City leaders OK five-year lease with Harrods (1)
- Helen Evans, creator of Ky.'s First Ladies miniatures, remembered as a go-getter (1)
- Local woman allegedly in possession of suspected heroin gives officers false identifying information (1)
- Guest columnist: Ky. businesses must step up, address racial disparities (1)
- Winners of humane society's rare bourbon raffle to be drawn Thursday (1)
- Frankfort man accused of forcing way into residence, stealing gun (1)
- Lang won't face opposition for PVA (1)
- Another closed-door discussion regarding Thompson's misconduct ends without action taken (1)
- Harrod to continue family tradition of serving community as coroner (1)
- Ronald Lee Lovitt (1)
- Franklin County's boys basketball team loses district game to Great Crossing (1)
- Letter: Indoor aquatic centers add to quality of life (1)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.