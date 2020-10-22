A celebration of life for Carmen Lewis, 58, will be 3 p.m. Friday at New Harvest Assembly of God. Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Lewis died Oct. 15.

To plant a tree in memory of Carmen Lewis as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription