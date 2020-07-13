Carmen Thompson, 71, wife of Vencin M. Thompson, passed away on Monday, July 13, 2020. She was born in Windecken, Germany, on Dec. 28, 1949 to Adela Sandusky.

She retired from Elkhorn Middle School and was a member of Capital City Christian Church. Carmen worked with the National Junior Honors Society and KUNA.

In addition to her husband and her mother, she is survived by her daughter, Stephanie (Bruce) Rubeck, Ohio; her sons, Stephen (Brianna) Thompson, Frankfort, and Bryan (Ryland) Thompson, Frankfort; her sister-in-law, Ann Thompson; her niece, Stephanie Cobb; her sister, Ronnie Sandusky; and her grandchildren, Raliegh Thompson, Roman Thompson, Jamie Rubeck and Jacob Rubeck.

Graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 17, 2020, at Frankfort Cemetery. Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com.

Service information

Jul 17
Graveside Service
Friday, July 17, 2020
10:00AM-11:00AM
Frankfort Cemetery
215 E Main St
Frankfort, KY 40601
