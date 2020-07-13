Carmen Thompson, 71, wife of Vencin M. Thompson, passed away on Monday, July 13, 2020. She was born in Windecken, Germany, on Dec. 28, 1949 to Adela Sandusky.
She retired from Elkhorn Middle School and was a member of Capital City Christian Church. Carmen worked with the National Junior Honors Society and KUNA.
In addition to her husband and her mother, she is survived by her daughter, Stephanie (Bruce) Rubeck, Ohio; her sons, Stephen (Brianna) Thompson, Frankfort, and Bryan (Ryland) Thompson, Frankfort; her sister-in-law, Ann Thompson; her niece, Stephanie Cobb; her sister, Ronnie Sandusky; and her grandchildren, Raliegh Thompson, Roman Thompson, Jamie Rubeck and Jacob Rubeck.
Graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 17, 2020, at Frankfort Cemetery. Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.