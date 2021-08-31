VERSAILLES — A celebration of for Carol Ann Baker Buell, 68, wife of Ethan Buell, will be 3 p.m. Sunday at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road. Rev. A gathering of family and friends will be 1 p.m. until the time of service Sunday at the funeral home. Buell died Aug. 24.

To plant a tree in memory of Carol Buell as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

