Funeral services for Carol Ann Noble, 56, Frankfort, will be Wednesday, July 6, 12:30 p.m. at LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home. Morton McIntyre and Vernon Carpenter will officiate. Visitation will begin at 11:30 a.m. until the service time. She died in the ER at Frankfort Regional Medical Center on Tuesday.

She was born in Chicago to Dallas Keith Noble, of Frankfort and the late Bonnie Jean Clemons Noble. Other survivors include her sister, Lisa Helton; brother, Richard (Maria) Noble, all of Frankfort; nephew, Michael Monroe; niece, Jennifer Bleauxmoosle; great-niece, Luna Bleauxmoosle; great-nephews, Braydon Barnes and Isaiah Barnes.

Pallbearers will be Braydon and Isaiah Barnes, David Noble, C.J. Howell, Jennifer Bleauxmoosle and Carbon Bleauxmoosle. Please visit our website to leave the family messages of condolence at www.ljtfuneralhome.com

To plant a tree in memory of Carol Noble as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

