LAWRENCEBURG — Services for Carol Holt Sutherland, 72, will be 11 a.m. Thursday at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Visit will be 5-8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Sutherland died Thursday, May 26, 2022, at home.

To plant a tree in memory of Carol Sutherland as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

