Graveside services for Carol J. Napier, 78, will be 11 a.m. Monday at Sunset Memorial Gardens. LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Napier died Tuesday at Baptist Health.

To plant a tree in memory of Carol Napier as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

