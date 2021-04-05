A graveside service for Carol Louise James, 81, widow of Jesse James, will be at 1 p.m. on Thursday at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Rev. Donald Townsend Sr. will be officiating. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until service time Thursday at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road. James died Saturday.

To plant a tree in memory of Carol James as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription