LAWRENCEBURG — Private services for Carol Janet Terrell Mitchell, 79, will be at the Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Mitchell died Tuesday at the Hospice Care Center in Lexington.

To plant a tree in memory of Carol Mitchell as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

