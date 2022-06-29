LAWRENCEBURG — Services for Carol Martin Cornish, 71, will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Friday and after 11 a.m. until the time of service Saturday at the funeral home. Cornish died Tuesday, June 28, in Danville.

