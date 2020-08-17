An outdoor memorial service for Carol Maxine Strippelhoff, 70, will be 3 p.m. Wednesday at St. Francis de Sales, Georgetown. Social distancing is encouraged. Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Strippelhoff died Saturday.

