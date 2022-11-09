Services for Carol Morgan Sharp, 79, widow of Donald Sharp, will be 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 14, at Clark Funeral Home, Rose Hill. Burial will follow in Rose Crest Cemetery. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until the time of service Monday at the funeral home. Sharp died Wednesday, Nov. 9.

To plant a tree in memory of Carol Sharp as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

