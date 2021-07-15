Carol Perry, 80, wife of Wayne Perry, passed away surrounded by her family on Tuesday, July 13, 2021. She was born in Jefferson County, Kentucky, to the late Raymond Carol and Ruby Norton LeMay on January 6, 1941.

Mrs. Perry worked for many years as a waitress for Putts Restaurant. She loved going to dirt track car races, enjoyed her once a month mother/daughter days with Mary, sitting on her front porch, and loved when her kids would come over for breakfast.

In addition to her husband of 59 years, she will be lovingly remembered by her children, Billy Joe Perry, Allen Wayne (Donita) Perry and Mary Carole Perry, all of Frankfort; sisters, Sara Satterly, Frankfort, Phyliss Bowman, Lexington and Charlene Jones, Frankfort; brothers, Raymond William LeMay, NC, and Steve Eddington, GA; 7 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Jeffery Scott Perry.

Funeral Services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road, with Brother Chuck Umholtz officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens.

Serving as casketbearers will be Mark Miller, Rex Miller, Randy Cummins, Glen Saylor, Brian Perry, Eric Perry, B.J. Perry and Kris Perry. Honorary casketbearers will be Isaiah Perry, Nicki Perry, Lauren Hayes, Chasity Perry, Mandi Owens and Brooklyn Perry.

Visitation will be Monday, July 19, 2021, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.

The family would like to thank Jenny Shryock and Hospice of the Bluegrass for the wonderful care they gave to Carol.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Bluegrass. Online condolences may be expressed at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com

