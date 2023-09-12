March 1953-September 2023

Carol (Games) Raiford passed away peacefully at the age of 70 on Sunday, September 10, in Auburn, Alabama, after a courageous battle with cancer.

Raiford, Carol.jpeg

Carol Raiford

