Carol Raiford

March 1953-September 2023
Carol (Games) Raiford passed away peacefully at the age of 70 on Sunday, September 10, in Auburn, Alabama, after a courageous battle with cancer.
Updated: September 12, 2023 @ 8:00 pm
Carol was a native of Frankfort, Kentucky, born to Mary Joyce (Duvall) Games and Walter Thomas Games in 1953. The second of five siblings, she graduated from Franklin County High School in 1971 and entered the U.S. Air Force in 1974 as an air traffic controller where she met her future husband, John Raiford, marrying that same year.
Married for 49 years, she was a lifelong military spouse, homemaker and deeply devoted mother of three children and four bonus children. She had the joy of being “Gran” to her seven grandchildren.
A gifted cook, seamstress, gardener and event planner, she elevated homemaking to an art form … touching all of those blessed to know her with her dedication and love. Carol loved to travel, her favorite places being the beach and her beloved home of Kentucky, noted for beautiful horses and the Kentucky Derby.
She is preceded in death by her father; sisters, Nancy (Games) Perry, Mary Margaret (Games) Hawkins and Barbara Jean (Janie) Games.
She is survived by her husband, John Raiford; daughter, Kelly (Raiford) Moore and son-in-law, Brian Moore; daughter, Kristen Raiford; son, John Raiford; and daughter-in-law, Donna (Cross) Raiford. Bonus children include daughter, Heather (Clayton) Clemons and son-in-law, Chase Clemons; daughter, Sara (Clayton) Oliver and son-in-law, Scott Oliver; son, Dan Clayton and daughter-in-law, Alannah Clayton; son, Colin Clayton and daughter-in-law, Anna Clayton; and seven grandchildren, Luke, Ben, Elliott, Margot, Henry, Nolan and Benjamin.
Funeral services will be held at Jeffcoat-Trant in Opelika, Alabama. Visitation on Wednesday, September 13, from 5-7 p.m., and the memorial service on Thursday, September 14, at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
