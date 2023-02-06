VERSAILLES — No services are planned at this time for Carol Rogers, 58. Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road, Frankfort is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at ClarkLegacyCenter.com. Rogers died Wednesday.

To plant a tree in memory of Carol Rogers as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription