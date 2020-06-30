VERSAILLES — Private services for Carol Sue Mai Ross, 87, will be planned at a later date. Clark Funeral Home, Rose Hill, Versailles, is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests Memorial Contributions be made to Taylor Manor Nursing Home in Versailles. Online condolences may be made to the family at ClarkLegacyCenter.com. Ross died Friday, June 26.

