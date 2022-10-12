Carol Stella Halliday, 87, of Frankfort, Kentucky, passed away on Saturday, October 8, 2022, surrounded by her family. Carol was born in Madison, Wisconsin on May 20, 1935. She was the daughter of John and Doris (Evans) Anderson.

Halliday Pic.jpeg

Carol Stella Halliday

She met the love of her life Robert Halliday in a Sunday School class in 1953. Carol attended the University of Wisconsin — Madison and received a Bachelor in Science in Nursing.

