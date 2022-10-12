Carol Stella Halliday, 87, of Frankfort, Kentucky, passed away on Saturday, October 8, 2022, surrounded by her family. Carol was born in Madison, Wisconsin on May 20, 1935. She was the daughter of John and Doris (Evans) Anderson.
She met the love of her life Robert Halliday in a Sunday School class in 1953. Carol attended the University of Wisconsin — Madison and received a Bachelor in Science in Nursing.
Carol and Robert were united in marriage in 1957 and moved to Cleveland, Ohio. Her husband’s position required several relocations across the U.S. — including St. Paul, Minnesota, Boston, Massachusetts and finally landing in Frankfort, Kentucky. During her time in these cities she worked as a Nurse in the Cleveland Clinic and formed a Youth Group at her home church in Boston.
Carol enjoyed many hobbies — such as playing Bridge and Mahjong with friends and a love of gardening where she achieved the level of Master Gardener.
Carol worked for the Kentucky State Legislature for over 20 years and was an active member of Southland Christian Church in Lexington.
Carol’s true love in life was raising her four children, entertaining her friends and traveling with her husband.
Carol was preceded in death by her parents; and her twin brother, Carl.
Carol is survived by her loving husband of 64 years, Robert Halliday; and her four children, David (Theresa), Donald (Wilma), Duane (Susan) and Mary (Robert) Wiseman; six grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren; as well as many loving relatives from the Halliday and Anderson family.
Visitation will be held on Friday, October 14, 2022, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Clark Legacy Center, 3000 Versailles Road, Frankfort. Services will be at 1 p.m. with burial immediately after. Guests are welcome to stay for a Celebration of Life reception immediately following the burial.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association. Online condolences may be expressed at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com.
