Carol Sue Bryan Wiard, age 87, passed away at home on Sunday, March 19, 2023. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Good Shepherd Catholic Church at 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 23, 2023. Burial will follow at Frankfort Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. with a prayer vigil at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 22, 2023. 

Wiard, Carol picture.jpeg

Carol Sue Wiard

Mrs. Wiard was born in Frankfort on September 25, 1935, to the late Thornton Embry Bryan Sr. and Mary Ellen Stivers Bryan. She retired from the Kentucky State Legislative Research Commission after serving many years as an administrative specialist. 

