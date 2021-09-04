Carol White Stivers, 80, went home to be with the Lord on September 3, 2021. Funeral services will be held at noon Wednesday at LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home, with her brother, Charles White officiating. Burial to follow at Bagdad Cemetery. 

 

Carol retired from the Commonwealth of Kentucky in 1996. A talented seamstress and musician, she loved serving several churches as organist and pianist. She and Jimmie enjoyed traveling and made many great memories following her retirement. Her family and friends will always remember Carol’s warm smile, love for others and selflessness.

 

She was the daughter of Gladys Geneva Price and Neville Royce White. She is survived by her loving husband, Jimmie; her dear children Marty Wilhoite (Tammy), Rhonda Stewart (John); Kim Bennett (John); her step-children Debbie Dytrych, Tim Stivers (Rebecca); and her brothers Rev. Charles White (Linda) and Neville White (Sherry). She was blessed with numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.

 

Pallbearers will be Brant McIntosh, Chad Wilhoite, Ben Bennett, John Bennett, John Stewart, Charley White and Jim White. Honorary bearers will be Dean Rambo, Tim Stivers, Neville White, Frank Dial, Lafayette Masters, Chad Birkes, Manny Saenz, James Holland and Jessie Likens.

 

Visitation will be at Lecompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home in Frankfort on Tuesday, September 7 from 5 to 8 pm, and from 10 am to noon Wednesday, September 8. At the request of family, mask will be required for all services.

 

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Carol Stivers to Hosparus Louisville, 540 Main St., Shelbyville, KY 40065 or Shelby County BHumane Society, 400 Hudson St., Shelbyville, KY 40065.

