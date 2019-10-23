VERSAILLES — A Gathering of Family and Friends of Carole Ann Cline Rankin, 62, will be held from 2-5 p.m. Saturday at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road. Online condolences may be made at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com. She passed away Monday.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for Reading!

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription