No services for Carole G. Kelly Seal, 77, wife of Bob Seal, are planned at this time. Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road, is in charge of arrangements. Seal died Tuesday.

To plant a tree in memory of Carole Seal as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

