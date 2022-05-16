Wanda Carole Webber, age 75, passed away on Thursday, May 12, 2022. Services will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at 11 a.m. with Bro. James Bondurant officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Wednesday, May 18, 2022.
Wanda Carole Webber was born September 8, 1946, to Harold Mason Parker and Irene (Munner) Parker (Deatherage) from Stanford. Carole was born and raised in Franklin County.
Her work history consisted of some factory and industrial jobs but her passion were jobs like babysitting and working the cafeteria at Second Street School. Carole loved making sure the kids were getting good meals, the kind of meals that were prepared with love and kindness, nothing that was pre-mixed or pre-made. Carole’s first choice for them was always to make something from scratch, a meal like she would provide for her own family.
Carole was a natural caregiver. She cared for her in-laws and her mother during their times of sickness, spending nights with them, away from her own home, to see they had what they needed. She was always quick to share her time with someone in need.
Carole thought the world of her family. There was nothing on earth like “Carole’s kids,” her grandchildren and great-grandchild. If you talked to Carole, she would also be quick to mention her cousins, Jeannine and Tammy, who she always had so much fun with.
Carole had a love for animals like no other. They were part of her family as well. If you came to visit Carole, there was no telling what kind of animal you might be introduced to — dog, cat, bird, deer, chinchilla, lizard, etc. There were no boundaries or limitations when it came to animals. She loved them all, in all shapes and sizes.
Much like her husband Louie, Carole loved to make things. She would rather make something herself than buy it in a store and she would put everything she had into it, not to be rushed, but taking her time to be sure it was perfect and just as it should be when she was finished.
Carole was also a wonderful gardener. She could grow anything to its fullest capacity, and if it was something that spread and multiplied, she loved to share those types of flowers with friends and family and provide guidance on how, specifically, to take care of them, depending on the type of plant and degree of difficulty to get them started and keep them healthy.
Carole was preceded in death by her husband, Louis Webber Jr.; her mother, and father, Harold and Irene Parker; and her grandson, Louis Perry (L.P.) Webber.
She is survived by her brother, Eddie Parker (Nancy); her daughter, Angie Rhodes (Wesley Peyton); and her son, Macy (Cecilia) Webber. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, JoAnn Webber; and her grandchildren, Aldon Webber, McKenzie Rhodes (Jordan Tucker), Morgan Rhodes; and great-grandchild, Liam Tucker; and numerous other wonderful nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends.
Carole will be missed beyond belief. Her kindness and nurturing ways will always be admired and an example for the family to pattern after.
Serving as pallbearers will be, Macy Webber, Aldon Webber, Wade Adams, Wesley Peyton, Scotty Hockensmith and Nick Hockensmith. Honorary pallbearers will be Jeannine Lakes, Tammy Vaught, Morgan Rhodes, McKenzie Rhodes, Liam Tucker and Harold Edward Parker.
Flowers are welcome and expressions of sympathy may be made to Bluegrass Care Navigators, 643 Teton Trail, Frankfort, KY 40601.
Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.
