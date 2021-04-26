Funeral services for Caroline Barnett, 55, of Frankfort, will be held 10 a.m. Wednesday at LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home. Bro. Kyle McDaniel will officiate. Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held Tuesday 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.at the funeral home.

Caroline passed away Friday at Baptist Health, Lexington. A native of Muncie, IN, she is the daughter of Delbert Thompson of Muncie, IN, and the late Elva Katherine (Granville) Miller.

She worked for the Kentucky Department of Libraries and Archives and attended East Frankfort Baptist Church. Caroline loved to travel and watch her son play baseball. Tweetie bird brought her joy along with antique oak furniture and sitting and rolling tape.

Survivors include her husband, Larry Barnett, son, DJ; brothers, John (Tonya) Brown, Vevay, IN, and Jerry Brown, Frankfort; sister, Judy Barber, Frankfort. 

Pallbearers will be John Brown, Phillip Ward, Steve Murphy, DJ Barnett, Mike Wise and Mark Devore. Honorary bearers will be Delbert Thompson, Granville Miller and Lynn Enochs.

Memorial contributions may be made to Bluegrass Care Navigators. LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Please visit our website to share memories and leave messages of condolence. Social distancing and face coverings are required for all services. 

