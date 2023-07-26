Caroline Okunola

Caroline Okunola, age 70, passed away July 22, 2023, in Frankfort, Kentucky, USA. Visitation will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 9 until 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023. Followed by a graveside services and interment at 11 a.m. at Frankfort Cemetery.

She was born in Ibadan, Oyo State, Nigeria on Jan. 15, 1953, to the late Akinkunmi Emmanuel Ilori and late Juliana Majolagbe Ilori. 

