Carolyn (Ahler) Gaines

Carolyn Marie (Ahler) Gaines, beloved mother, sister, “Nana” and friend, went to her Heavenly home on December 7, 2022. She was 66.
Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Lucy Ahler; and her brother, Daniel Ahler, all of Frankfort, Kentucky.
She is survived by her two sons, Brandon Gaines of Lexington, Kentucky (wife, Kathryn and their sons, Henry and Harvey) and Jason Gaines of Woodstock, Georgia (wife Christine and their daughter, Ava); as well as her sister, Mary Kathryn Aarsvold of Kasson, Minnesota; and her nephew, Paul Aarsvold of Altura, Minnesota (wife, Val and their five children).
Carolyn was a lifelong resident of Frankfort and member of Good Shepherd Catholic Church, where she also attended grade school. In 1974, she graduated from Franklin County High School and enrolled at Eastern Kentucky University where she graduated with an associate degree in 1976.
While lovingly raising her two sons, she worked as a legal assistant and then later for the Kentucky Teachers Retirement System and Kentucky Legislative Research Commission.
Carolyn enjoyed nothing more than spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She will be remembered for her unconditional love, kindness and generosity.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Saturday, December 17, 2022, at noon with Rev. Mark Randle officiating. Visitation will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 10 a.m. until noon on Saturday.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Carolyn’s memory to St. Vincent de Paul Society of Frankfort.
Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.
