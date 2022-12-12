Carolyn Marie (Ahler) Gaines, beloved mother, sister, “Nana” and friend, went to her Heavenly home on December 7, 2022. She was 66.

Gaines, Carolyn pic.jpeg

Carolyn (Ahler) Gaines

Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Lucy Ahler; and her brother, Daniel Ahler, all of Frankfort, Kentucky.

