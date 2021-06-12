Carolyn Duvall Ballinger, age 88, passed away on Friday, June 11, 2021.

Services will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at 1 p.m. with Pastor Greg Chandler officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Tuesday.

Mrs. Ballinger was born in Frankfort on August 15, 1932, to the late Earl Duvall Sr. and Myrtle Lawrence Duvall. She retired from Bell South Telephone Company and following retirement, served as an upholstery worker for 20 years at Howe’s Upholstery and Country Rocker Upholstery. In her spare time, Mrs. Ballinger enjoyed cooking, reading and doing crossword puzzles. Above all, she loved her family dearly and cherished her grandchildren.

She is survived by her daughters, Noma Toles (Donald) and Mary “Jo” Comley (Jerry); grandchildren, Jodi Hall, Shannon Spencer, Josh Slone, Rachel Raley, Justin Slone, Jaclyn

Sargent, Eric Comley, Ashlye Comley and Kyle Comley; great-grandchildren, Audrey, Chasity, Brittany, Alyssa, Ethan, Kaitlyn, Taylor, Logan, Dedrick, Elliott and Addison; and by her beloved great-great grandchildren, Adilynn and Janie. She was also blessed with many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Douglas Ballinger; and siblings, Lena Cardwell, Geneva Goff, Dorothy Wombold, Clifford Duvall, Sam Duvall, Carey Duvall, Kenneth Duvall, Earl Duvall, Doris Duvall, Clyde Duvall, and Thelma Gardner.

Serving as pallbearers will be Josh Slone, Justin Slone, Ethan Slone, Dustin Stewart, Tracy Spencer, Kyle Comley, and Will Raley. Honorary pallbearers will be Thomas Davis, Ronnie

Sebree, and Larry Hall.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Bluegrass Hospice Care.

Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com

