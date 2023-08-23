LAWRENCEBURG — Graveside services for Carolyn Jean Waugh Dixon, 83, wife of Billy N. Dixon, will be 11 a.m. Friday at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church Cemetery in Shelby County. Arrangements have been entrusted to Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Dixon died Tuesday, Aug. 22, at her home in Lawrenceburg.  

To plant a tree in memory of Carolyn Dixon as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

