Carolyn Munson Rodgers, 89, widow of Orville K. Rodgers, passed away on Tuesday, July 26, 2022.

Rodgers.jpeg

Carolyn Munson Rodgers

She was born in Frankfort, Kentucky, on May 11, 1933, to the late Annie Elizabeth (Betsy) Richardson and Everett Byron Munson.

