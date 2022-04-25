Carolyn Sanders, 72, Frankfort, passed Friday, April 22, 2022, at Clark Regional Medical Center in Winchester. A native of Providence, she was the daughter of the late Willie J. “Billie” Horn. 

She graduated from Providence High School and attended Manpower Training in Frankfort. She retired from the Revenue Cabinet following many years of service, where she worked in Records. 

In her leisure time, she loved to study, read and write, noting her thoughts and scriptures. She was a devoted member of Bethesda Temple Church of the Living God, where she served as an evangelist, missionary, Sunday School teacher, church mother and sister. 

She was a member of the choir and worked with young people, in the jail ministry and participated in the Thursday night Bible Study group. She enjoyed traveling and entertaining. 

She participated in several mission trips to Alabama, Evansville, Indiana, Dayton, Ohio, and the Kentucky cities of Providence and Georgetown. She was a very loving, caring, giving, encouraging and pleasant person and loved her church.

Survivors include two sisters, Debra Lunsford and Valoris Horn; her niece, Ebony Baker; and great-niece, Bria Baker, all of Evansville, Indiana; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m., Saturday, April 30, 2022, at Bethesda Temple Church of the Living God in Frankfort with visitation after 9 a.m. Bishop Robert Manley Jr. will officiate. Entombment will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Morton-Beckley Funeral Directors. Online condolences may be expressed at www.morton-beckley.com.

