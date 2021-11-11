Services for Carolyn Sue Stivers, 76, wife of Bobby Stivers, will be 11 a.m. today at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Visitation was Thursday at the funeral home. Stivers died Tuesday.

To plant a tree in memory of Carolyn Stivers as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription