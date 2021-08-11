Graveside services for Carolyn Sue Younger Feland, 76, will be noon Saturday at Sunset Memorial Gardens Chapel. Visitation will be 9-11 a.m. Saturday at Ritchie and Peach Funeral Home. Feland died Tuesday.

To plant a tree in memory of Carolyn Feland as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

